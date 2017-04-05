HUSD Student of the Week: Elizabeth

Elizabeth Nolasco earned the Mountain View Elementary School Outstanding Student Award. Elizabeth is my main squeeze because she gives great hugs and is an outstanding student who has spent her entire school career at Mountain View.



She is presently a fifth grade student who wants to own her own business or be a veterinarian when she grows up. Math is her favorite subject in school due to it being fun and challenging.



You can see it is her favorite because she helps all the students sitting around her when they struggle with a problem and follows up by saying, “Good job!”



Elizabeth is an only child who proudly states that she is very spoiled. It would be hard not to spoil such a gentle little girl who is kind to others. She says she loves her school because everyone is so kind, but I think it is due to her leading by example.

My main squeeze plays softball with her dad in the evening and is presently playing on a team called Diamond Blaze.