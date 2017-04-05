One Man's Rant: I have a maxim of my own

My wife and I recently talked about the things we did in our earlier lives long before we met 12 years ago. Things we might or might not do again. I’m not sure if it’s a lack of courage or a sufficiency of wisdom that would prevent us from repeating some of those youthful adventures.

I remember one particularly stupid decision I made while in Viet Nam. To make a really long story much shorter, I offered to drive a Vietnamese man from the hospital where I worked as an interrogator/interpreter to his home village once he had gained medical stability.

I’ve forgotten names of people and places now, but his village was some 45 minutes away in the country side. This particular country side was no place for a lone American soldier in a warring nation whose citizens of my age couldn’t remember peace.

As a naïve 24-year-old, however, I wanted to make sure this man reached his home safely. When we finally pulled up to his house, our jeep was surrounded by eager villagers, friends and relatives to welcome their man home. I was an American on an alien island in an unknown sea; I never felt so isolated or vulnerable in my life. Too bad I hadn’t thought of that before leaving the safety of the hospital.

He invited me inside then walked to a bureau and opened a drawer. He turned back to me with a revolver in his hand. My world turned dark as I counted my dwindling time on earth in seconds. He smiled and with pride said that the revolver had been his service pistol when he was a motorcycle cop for the DaNang city police force some years before. It was a pride he wanted to share with this American.

Trying to mask my inner hysteria, I thanked him and his family for their hospitality and made it back to the hospital in record time.

We fought two armies in Viet Nam: North Vietnamese Army regulars and the Viet Cong, local farmers by day and guerilla fighters by night. I could very easily have been a Viet Cong statistic that day.

I think we’re all reluctant to try new adventures as we grow older. I’d like to believe that, in fact, it’s wisdom protecting our rear ends rather than admitting that the courage to try new things may have leaked out of our lives. At my current age would I drive an army jeep alone into the outback of a nation at war? Hell no! But I’ve almost always been the cautious type. Well, except when I was 24.

I was offered my first real job in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1973. I accepted it even though my home was Columbus, Ohio and I’d never been to Missouri before. Without a second thought, I drove west with all my possessions in the trunk and back seat, rented my first apartment and started a professional career with only hope and optimism for companions. It never occurred to me to question the decision to relocate half way across the country, but it was the right decision.

So, after all this, I’ve decided that courage is great, but without wisdom it isn’t worth much.

I’ve never had a maxim I could call my own. I finally have one. If we define a maxim as a short, pithy statement expressing a general truth, Wil’s maxim is, “to display courage without wisdom is like firing a rifle blindfolded.” Now maybe my name will appear in a book of quotes. Or something.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.