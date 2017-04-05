Prep Tennis: Bears bounce back, drop Lee Williams (Gallery)

Nearly a week after suffering its first loss of the 2017 season, Bradshaw Mountain’s boys’ tennis team rebounded at home with a resounding 9-0 victory over Lee Williams in a Division II clash.

On Tuesday afternoon at their campus courts in Prescott Valley, the D-II No. 8-ranked Bears improved their record to 8-1 overall. Lee Williams of Section III dropped to 3-8.

It was the Bears’ first home match in more than a month, since March 1. They had played six consecutive matches on the road, going 5-1.

“We have lived up to our goals so far,” Bradshaw Mountain coach Tim McClintock said. “We’re right on schedule.”

March 29 in Scottsdale, Bradshaw Mountain succumbed to No. 5 Notre Dame Prep (11-1 overall), 7-2, in a D-II, Section II match, which snapped the Bears’ seven-match winning streak to begin the campaign.

McClintock said his Bears “really played well against Notre Dame Prep” and that he’s “not that disappointed” in the setback.

“We teach them [our players], ‘one match at a time,’ ” McClintock added. “We were on the road for like a month. We’ve been really consistent.”

The Bears are anxious to resume their winning ways as the season enters the stretch run next week.

Bradshaw Mountain is led by team No. 1 singles player Dawson Turner (7-2 record), a junior. Turner earned All-Section Singles Player of the Year honors in 2016.

Team No. 2 junior Luke Poteat, No. 3 senior Austin Bowman, No. 4 junior Tyler Calia, No. 5 sophomore Ed Ramos and No. 6 sophomore Caleb Dimert round out the unit.

On Tuesday, Turner (6-0, 6-0), Poteat (6-1, 6-2), Bowman (6-0, 6-2), Calia (6-1, 6-0), Ramos (6-0, 6-1) and Dimert (6-2, 6-4) won their singles matches.

In doubles, the team’s No. 1 grouping of Turner-Calia (8-0), No. 2 duo of Poteat-Ramos (8-4) and No. 3 tandem of Bowman-Dimert (8-0) also cruised.

McClintock said that he believes a 5-4 win at rival Prescott March 22 helped set the tone for Bradshaw Mountain’s burgeoning confidence.



“We’re shooting for [a berth into the] team state [tournament], and it’s looking positive right now,” McClintock added. “We wanted to make team state, and that’s still our goal. We have good leadership.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain resumes section play at 3:30 p.m. Thursday when the hometown squad visits Mingus Union in Cottonwood.

The Bears (2-1 section) will then have only four regular-season matches remaining on their schedule, all in section, including three in as many days next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, April 11-13.

Bradshaw Mountain hosts Flagstaff (5-3 overall, 1-1 section going into Tuesday) and Barry Goldwater (3-6, 1-2), followed by a visit to D-II No. 2 Cactus Shadows (11-0, 4-0) in Cave Creek. Notre Dame Prep and Cactus Shadows are new members in Bradshaw Mountain’s section this year.

The Bears will welcome non-section foe Tempe (1-7 overall) to Prescott Valley on April 18 for their season finale. First serve for all of these matches is at 3:30 p.m.

