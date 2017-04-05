Prescott Valley in Brief

How to Die in Oregon

The second entry into the Prescott Valley Public Library’s series on End of Life topics continues at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 in the Library Auditorium. It starts with a screening of the documentary “How to Die in Oregon” followed by a discussion with Yavapai College Philosophy Professor Aaron Rizzieri. In the documentary, filmmaker Peter Richardson examines both sides of the complex issue of lethal overdose. For more information, call 928-759-6188.

AAEC group wins state title

Arizona Agribusiness and Equine Center (AAEC) FFA Teams brought back two State Championships from the Arizona FFA Association State Spring Conference at the University of Arizona in Tucson, AZ. on March 3, 2017. Nearly 1,400 students from over 70 FFA Chapters from across the State of Arizona competed in this event. Teams competed in eleven contests in the spring conference and Prescott Valley won the Horse Evaluation and Entomology events and was second in Forestry. The Horse Evaluation team members on the first place team included: Kate Koehl who was 4th High Individual; Rebecca Myers placed11th; Danielle Stephenson 20th; and Weslee Green 24th. These girls will compete at the National FFA CDE in Indianapolis, IN. in October.

Teen Code Club meets

The Prescott Valley Public Library Teen Code Club is meeting from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 in the Library PC Lab.

Learn valuable computer programming skills which will open the door to many future careers as well as teach problem solving skills.

Genealogical meeting

The Northern Arizona Genealogical Society will have its meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, in the Prescott Valley Public Library Genealogy Room.

A nonprofit dedicated to all aspects of genealogy, the society serves genealogists throughout Yavapai and Coconino Counties.

Get business counseling

The Small Business Development Center Councilor can assist in all areas of business from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, in the Prescott Valley Public Library Glassford Hill Room. For more information, contact Casey Van Haren at 928-759-3061 or Michele Hjorting at 928-759-6169.

Prep for the ACT

Teens preparing for the ACT needing a quiet place to study alone or with a group can come to the library from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 to study in the Library Teen Room. ACT prep materials will be available to use at the library.

Tutoring available at library

Math Tutors are available for high school students from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, Tuesday, April 11 and Wednesday April 12 in the Prescott Valley Public Library Teen Room.

Tutors are open to students enrolled in pre-algebra, algebra, geometry or higher math. Students should bring their textbook, homework, a pencil and paper.

Learn how to use an iPad

The Prescott Valley Public Library is offering a four-week class series on iPad basics in April. Classes are from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 18 and 25 in the PC Lab. A comprehensive introduction to iOS 10, the class will aide in the mastering of the features found in the release.

Registration is required, call Michele Hjorting at 928-759-6196.

This week in Bradshaw sports

Junior varsity baseball team will be at Mohave High School at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, while the freshman and junior varsity team take on Prescott High School at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at Bradshaw Mountain High School. The varsity team will be at Mohave High School at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 and will be at Prescott High School at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11.

Junior varsity softball takes on Mohave High School at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, while the freshman and junior varsity teams will be at Prescott High School at 2 and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11. The varsity team will be take on Mohave High School at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 as well as Prescott High School at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, both at Bradshaw Mountain High School.



Varsity Tennis will be at Mingus High School at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 and all tennis team will take on Flagstaff High School at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at Bradshaw Mountain High School. Girls Tennis will take on Mingus High School at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, at Bradshaw Mountain High School and will be at Flagstaff High School at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11.

The track team has the Hal Anders Invite at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

Town looking for artists

The Town of Prescott Valley Arts and Culture Commission is seeking applicants for its 2017 Art at the Center program, a free opportunity for artists to showcase their durable outdoor sculptures on the Civic Center grounds.

Applications are open through Thursday, March 30 and are available online at www.pvaz.net or by contacting the Parks and Recreation Department at 928-759-3090.

Meetings in Dewey-Humboldt

There are seven meetings taking place in Dewey-Humboldt this week:

There is an Open Spaces and Trials Committee Meeting from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 at the Town Hall Council Chambers. A Men’s AA Meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. on April 6 at the Kate Garber Activity Center.

The Fans of Cultdom-Friends of the Library are meeting from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 at the Dewey-Humboldt Library. A friends of the Library Book Discussion from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at the Dewey-Humboldt Library. Computer Classes from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 at the Dewey-Humboldt Library.

A Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society Meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 at the Agua Fria Christian Church.

A Town Council Work Study Session from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 in the Town Hall Council Chambers.



Town looking for volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission.



This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.