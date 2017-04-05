PV Council considers fate of $90,000 statue

In January of 2016, the Prescott Valley Town Council awarded a contract for a new piece of art to be commissioned and the plan was to install it in June. That didn’t happen.

A victim of poor timing, the contract for the statue was awarded the same month that a half-cent sales tax increase took effect and became a target of people who were unhappy about the hike. The two had nothing to do with the other, the money for the statue was approved in the previous budget months before, but that didn’t stop public perception.

The future of that statue will be discussed at the Thursday, April 6 Prescott Valley Town Council work study session.

The original plan was that the statue was going to be paid for as a part of the roadway improvement and capital improvement project, a HERF funded project through the public works department, for the intersection Lakeshore Drive, Civic Circle and Glassford Hill Road that all got developed in the four lane process, said Parks & Recreation Director Brian Witty.

However, when public opinion soured on the project it was tabled, Witty said, noting that about $25,000 has already been spent on the project that includes artwork and site development.

There’s two directions the town could take at this point, Witty said. On one hand, it could be the decision to completely cancel the whole project. Or, investigate and find a private funding process for it, he said, stating the second option goes into two realms of thought. If the private campaign is desirable and council wants to support that, then the need is to find a campaign, Witty said.

“Is it a campaign that continues to facilitate the original concept and process of that piece of artwork or a whole different campaign and process of development for a new piece?” he said. “We’re basically asking for two questions: Do you desire or not desire and if you do desire, understanding that it’s a private process, not a governmental process and then if it is desired, then which track do we want to go on of continuance or new.”

Councilmember Lora Lee Nye said she’s saddened at the misunderstanding that took place regarding the statue.

“I’m anxious to have the conversation,” she said. “I hope we have an opportunity to go forward.”

About four people have contacted her and stated their support of the arts, she said, commenting that she’s excited to have that corner finished.