PVEDF to start business retention program

When it comes to the businesses in Prescott Valley, there is quite a big value in working to retaining and expanding those industries in this area, especially those in the manufacturing, assembly and industrial sectors said Prescott Valley Economic Development Foundation (PVEDF) Executive Director Mike Paredes.

“You always want to take care of who’s here,” he said. “They are our neighbors, they are our major employers, they are those who supply those base jobs.”

In the next couple of months. PVEDF will be setting up a Business Retention & Expansion program, Paredes said. With the program, there will be strategic outreach identifying potential issues that businesses in Prescott Valley have or foresee, such as expansion, he said, noting that the goal is to take a proactive approach and make sure they expand within Prescott Valley.

Taking the proactive approach enables identification of those issues as well as partnering opportunities, Paredes said, using a company expanding by 25 employees on various skillsets as an example. It offers the opportunity to bring in stakeholders such as the PVEDF, Yavapai College, NAU-Yavapai and the workforce development office and working to assist in the operation, he said.



“You always want to provide as much assistance to local industry to assist and expand and to avoid any pitfalls,” Paredes said, adding that pitfalls always pop up. “They are attempting to shut down one side of the operation for X reason, so how can we come in and help? Is there a state program which we can feed off of, we can work with to assist them in retaining in the area? … We can work together that we can maintain a proactive approach so that when the expansion occurs, you’re set and ready to go.”

Retention and expansion is the other side of the coin that is marketing, Paredes said.

Once the program is up and running, it will be strategic and planned, Paredes said, commenting that the organization is outlining specific industries by size in terms of employment numbers and will work with each of them individually. The goal is a 100 percent success rate, assisting in expanding if there plans for the companies to do so internally,” he said.

“We want to be at the forefront in that proactive approach and say how can we help in that expansion?,” Paredes said.