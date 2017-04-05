Town asks residents to nominate their favorite parks

Prescott Valley is currently in competition with every single city in the United States for a $20,000 grant from the National Recreation and Park Association, said Prescott Valley Communications Relations Coordinator Heidi Dahms Foster. Residents have until Sunday, April 30 to nominate the Town of Prescott Valley to receive the grant for Prescott Valley Parks & Recreation to make improvements at local parks.



There are a variety of different opportunities for improvements at all of Prescott Valley’s parks, said Parks & Recreation Director Brian Witty, noting that one option is to do those improvements at Fain Park.

“Another option is the ramada replacement at American Legion Park,” he said, commenting that it could be a variety of things such as updates in Mountain Valley Park. “The fun of this is, it’s a great opportunity. Any time we can capture a grant for the betterment of the community, it helps in so many different ways. We’re going to take that opportunity and hopefully put it to good use for us.”

Voting is done by visiting www.NRPA.org/BeInspired. At the end of April, the community with the most nominations will receive the grant funding. Further, this year, everyone who nominates a community will be entered into a drawing for a tablet outfitted for the outdoors. Witty encouraged residents to vote as often as they can, noting that a person can vote once per day.

There are a lot of citizens who rally in support of parks and recreation and this gives them the opportunity to voice that support he said, mentioning that parks and amenities are good for physical and mental health and social development.

“It’s community,” he said.

Prescott Valley has a lot of nice parks that a lot of people may not know about, so the town will be working to highlight all of them during the month to get people to go see what they have in the town, Dahms-Foster said.

“It’s not just the big parks like Mountain Valley or Fain,” she said. “We have a lot of pocket parks that are just beautiful.”

The Civic Center is not thought of as a park by most, but it provides a lot of walking opportunities and is considered a park as well, Dahms-Foster said.

Part of the campaign is also for people to take a selfie of them in the park, which Dahms-Foster said to email to her as well at hfoster@pvaz.com so the town can put it on its Facebook page.

“If you’re out there with a group of friends or soccer players or with your dog, just shoot me a selfie,” she said.