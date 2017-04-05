Wildman Phil entertains Cordes Lakes audience

The theme for this particular show was “What’s in Your Suitcase?” If you are doing shows around the country, and it involves critters traveling with you, there are bound to be quite a few stories to tell. Wildman Phil had the audience in stitches on April 1 as he explained that he didn’t travel with pets, but with “temperature sensitive educational materials” in order to get his many suitcases into a room.

He then started in on his adventures as the various critters were out of their suitcases and into mischief. Since it was mostly adults, Phil spent little time explaining the critters and their habits, and more on his adventures with the python in the bathtub and a gecko still roaming a motel somewhere because he couldn’t find it to repack his suitcase.

No matter how many times you have seen Phil, he always comes up with something new to entrance his audience, which was the case at this event.