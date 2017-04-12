Column: This is a taxing time of year

April 9 is Tax Freedom Day this year. That means that on April 9, the nation will have drained enough dimes and dollars out of our pockets to pay its own tax bill for the year. Theoretically, after April 9, we keep everything we earn through December.

This is also the time of the year that we get to confront our own taxes and reconstruct fiscal 2016 with all the forms, receipts and scraps of paper that documented our financial activity for last year. I seem to remember in the primaries, Senator Ted Cruz promising that if elected, he would simplify the Federal tax code so we could all calculate our taxes on the back of a post card. He wasn’t the first politician to make that promise. According to my extremely independent research, Flavious Politus said practically the same thing in 151 AD when he told everyone they would be able to prepare their taxes on the back of a stone tablet. He wasn’t elected either.

I’m concerned about the proverb that nothing is certain but death and taxes. Death is a rather final concept, but this handy proverb says nothing about how long taxes are to be meted out. We assume that death ends taxes, but I’m not so sure.

I’m wondering just how the tax laws will hound us even into our final destination. For example, if we’re lucky enough to book a final flight to heaven when we’re done here on earth, will we be able to deduct travel and lodging expenses? Or claim frequent flyer miles? I vividly remember standing in a quartermaster queue back in 1968 to receive my clothing allotment; all of it baggy and all of it olive drab in color. In the afterlife, will people have various colors and clothing styles to choose from? Will they see a smock and sandal allowance on their tax forms? Who’s going to underwrite all the food, recreation and sun tan lotion expenses? And I’m not even talking healthcare costs here!

I’ve heard that St. Peter’s Processing-in Center has a high overhead with its plush carpets and richly-appointed leather furnishings. Who pays for all that? Someone probably has to be taxed, people!

On the other hand, for the less fortunate travelers who aren’t headed for heaven, do they have to pay for the constant supply of fire and brimstone? Those effects can’t be cheap especially since brimstone prices have been on the rise recently.

After much semi-serious study and contemplation, I’ve arrived at the conclusion that our beloved tax programs don’t end when we turn in our earthly address. I have absolutely no idea how we prepare ourselves to pay for whatever eventuality awaits us. If you’ve read this column for any length of time, you should know better than to expect meaningful advice about anything from this writer. I just thought it was worthwhile warning that after you die, don’t be surprised if a tax bill ends up on your doorstep following the date of your demise.

I found a really neat quote from President Eisenhower on taxes but I’m not using it – I fell asleep before I got to the end of the first sentence. This is not surprising since I repeatedly fell asleep during Mr. Eisenhower’s television speeches back in the 1950s!

In closing, I turn to Will Rogers for the sage insight you’re not getting from me, “The difference between death and taxes is death doesn’t get worse every time Congress meets.”

