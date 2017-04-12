Engaging kindergarteners through real life

When she was only 18 years old, Coyote Springs Kindergarten Teacher Adrienne Houston started off at the school as an elementary volunteer while in college to see how teaching works. Seeing that it was exciting, Houston continued that path to become a teacher. Having taught first grade for 12 years, Houston said she’s spent the last five years teaching kindergarten creating a little family and a classroom community.

Houston was recently chosen as Coyote Springs Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year and said she loves watching her students grow academically and socially, seeing how they get along, interact and learn to read, breaking the code to understand how letters become words.

“It’s just exciting to watch these little guys,” she said, calling student nominator Gavyn Williams’ nomination “very touching.”

At Coyote Springs, the focus is on the Five C’s one of which is collaboration and learning how to get along, doing projects and engaging together, Houston said. As such, they’re doing a lot of project work such as the pumpkin patch project started after the students wanted to learn about the school’s habitat, she said, noting that Coyote Springs has an outdoor garden and they became interested in what they saw growing there.

Houston said she enjoys watching the students take the knowledge she’s teaching them and seeing how they can turn it into something like that project where they wound up with master gardeners talking to them and publishing their own books.

There’s also flexible seating in Houston’s classroom where the kids don’t have an assigned seats, but can choose where to be such as in wobble chairs, standing tables, on the floor or bouncy chairs, she said.

“It’s an accommodation of everything so they can learn in the way that they decide what’s best for them,” Houston said.

Even when they aren’t getting a concept, Houston doesn’t keeps at it, tying it into real life experiences, such as working backwards on stories they like and deconstructing them into words and letters or bringing up structures they build with blocks and talking about the shapes they use.

Looking ahead to the future, Houston said she’s always going to be in the classroom.

“I love the classroom,” she said.