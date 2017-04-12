HUSD Student of the Week: Kale

Kale Onsaga is a four-year-old student at Bright Futures Preschool. He is a bright boy and is a superb student.

Kale knows all of his colors, how to write his name, and can count to twenty. He follows directions and always listens to his teachers.

During circle time, Kale can be found singing along to our favorite songs and dancing to silly music. When it’s free play time Kale enjoys building amazing structures with blocks or Legos.

During outdoor recess, Kale becomes an awesome performing artist; he demonstrates a variety of amazing acrobatic feats like cartwheels and somersaults. Kale has many friends and he is respectful of all his peers.

Kale is a ray of sunshine in the classroom especially when he shares his sweet smile. He is a boy full of energy and spunk and a real treat to have in the classroom.

Kale will be heading to kindergarten in the fall and we know he will be an amazing kindergartener!