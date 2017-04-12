Letter: $90,000 statue and taxes

Editor:

In Jason Wheeler’s article in the April 5th Prescott Valley Tribune discourse on the fate of the $90,000 statue in Prescott Valley he makes the comment that the proposal was a victim of poor timing. It appears that the proposal for the $90,000 statue occurred at the same time as a one half cent sales tax increase. Mr. Wheeler is reporting that the two have nothing in common. This is not true, both items take money out of my pocket (and yours if you are in the private sector). The problem is our philosophers and politicians continue to look at the picture upside down. They think that just because taxes are collected and go into different pockets that they are not related. If you look at the picture right side up you will see that it doesn’t matter what pocket the taxes go into they all come out of my and your pockets.

Every dollar collected in taxes is a dollar that cannot produce new tax revenue. Also, these increasing tax dollars collected reduce the fundamental base dollars of the economy. Everyone seems to think that the Internet is what is destroying the mom-and-pop stores and the brick-and-mortar businesses. I believe if you look closely you will find that it is the increasing tax burden that is causing these businesses to close. As these taxes take more money out of the base economy businesses must have more inventory turns to be profitable. As things like property tax and inventory tax increase the more expensive it becomes to have items that do not sell as frequently. This is why Internet businesses such as Amazon can sell items much more cheaply than the local stores, they can distribute many of their tax costs across more items meaning they do not have to charge as much.

I think it is time that our philosophers and politicians start looking at taxes not as individual items that do not affect the economy but in aggregate and how they do affect the economy.

Jay P. Hingst

Prescott Valley