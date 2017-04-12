PCC homeowners question traffic stats at neighborhood meeting

Traffic was the subject of the day at the third neighborhood meeting regarding the proposed zoning of the Prescott Country Club golf course on Friday, April 7 with landscape architect Peter Bourgois and Lee Engineering Traffic Engineer Paul Guzek leading the meeting. One of the biggest reasons for having another meeting was to get response, comments and interest as the landowners didn’t feel what was going to be done was adequately explained, Bourgois said.

“Much to their credit, they’re saying ‘hey, let’s open the door again and listen and answer specific questions or at least try to get the answers to what you have,” he said.

However, after opening up the floor for questions, there wasn’t much talk of traffic, though Joan Egnatoff did bring up Bourgois’ point of there being about 3,900 cars on Manzanita Trail, calling it a true figure as they all go by her house every day to the point where she can’t get out of her driveway.

Engatoff said she’s gotten rude gestures, honked at and people trying to hit her, stating that Bourgois’ statement of there being about 155 or 160 cars in a one hour period in the morning doesn’t make sense.

“When you say 150 cars less, where are all those other people, are they just driving in circles in front of my house? That doesn’t add up to me,” she said, commenting that there’s about 1,200 homes in the country club and estimating about half have somebody that works. “That’s 600 right there that are leaving in the morning to go to work or take their kids to school. Did you account for the people that come from Prescott Valley up on top that come down to the Country Club?”

If condos, apartments or multi-family housing needs to be built in Prescott Country Club, it’s been zoned and has been for about 40 years, said Martha Duncan, calling one thing that she wanted to see for economics and was something she didn’t understand as there are lots already sitting there up and down multiple streets.

The landowners own half of those lots and can build right now, she said. When told that a piece of property is already owned with 75 units, Duncan said to start building more units.

“Start building, don’t rezone and ruin the values of someone else’s property. Start building on ones that are zoned and have been setting in Yavapai County approved for 40 years. If there’s such a need in Prescott Country Club, start building tomorrow,” she said. “Run to the county, those guys will let you build them tomorrow. They’ll give you the plans. They need the economics, they need the boost, they need to support their golf course and their venues and whatever and if not, let them put the golf course up for sale. Someone else will buy it.”

When asked where the issue goes from here, Bourgois said it has to go through the process which is Planning & Zoning before town council approval and even then it has to go through things like building permits. The soonest it can go through Planning & Zoning is 30 days from Friday, he said.

Responding to whether or not the homeowners’ voices would be heard, Bourgois said that a recording of the meeting goes to Planning & Zoning where the some of the same questions will be asked and there better be answers by that time.

“We’ve all been to planning and zoning three or four times. They’re not elected, they’re rubber stamps for Richard Parker and they just go ahead and they all lift their hand and stamp,” Duncan said, bringing up owners that have sold on the corner of Manzanita Trail and Buena Vista taking a $30,000 to $60,000 loss on an average market. The annexation of Tapadero was also done illegally, she said. “There’s several people here that for seven years were under a lawsuit from Hendrickson over the Tapadero. They annexed Tapadero unbeknownst to anybody, they attached 135 acres of this golf course to it and it got done by emergency measure which is also illegal.”

Those homeowners are ready to file a Proposition 207 lawsuit because nine have taken over $30,000 to $50,000 losses on their homes, Duncan said.

Further, the homeowners in the country club are part of Yavapai County while the golf course is Prescott Valley, said Prescott Country Club Property Owners Association President Bob Heise.

“Who do you think Prescott Valley’s going to be concerned about or listen to? You think they care about the rest of us in Yavapai County or do you think they care about the people in Prescott Valley? The big thing here is would Prescott Valley like all of us into Prescott Valley? Of course they would. Wouldn’t that be a wonderful thing? They’d make millions on their sewer system and they’d love it,” he said. “So when we’re looking at all of this stuff and you say ‘go to Prescott Valley council meetings, do you think they’re going to listen to people who do not even belong to Prescott Valley? No they don’t. They’re going to listen to people who actually own in Prescott Valley.”

In the middle of the meeting, a show of hands was asked for people who are still against the zoning. A majority of the people were still against it.

The meeting was the same thing the Town of Prescott Valley has done for three meetings, Duncan said, noting the town won’t listen to the people and are hardheaded about their intentions to go forward.

“Doesn’t matter what’s presented for these people. They’ve asked the same things at the first meeting at the Prescott Country Club in 2014, they’ve asked every time they’ve gone to Planning & Zoning, they’ve asked the town council. They’ve asked the same things over and over again and it just kind of goes on deaf ears,” she said, adding there are options with attorneys pending regarding Proposition 207. “Prop 207 says that any municipality that allows zoning or participates can be held liable, not only just the homeowners … At this point in time, that’s what the attorney general has told us, that we are eligible for within the last 18 months. This has been setting for three years, June will be three years, the stigma over the Prescott Country Club homeowners that whether the development does or doesn’t go through the zoning and it’s lowering the values in there and we can prove that.”