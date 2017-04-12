Prep Baseball: Bundrick, Bears throttle rival Badgers (Gallery)

Gunner Bundrick went 2 for 4 with an RBI, but his first-inning triple sparked a four-run rally by the Bradshaw Mountain baseball team in a 9-4 rout over rival Prescott on Tuesday afternoon.

Bundrick later added another triple and scored two runs for the Bears (12-8, 5-5 Grand Canyon), which have won two of their last three games after losing a season-high three straight to end the month of March.

Bradshaw Mountain currently sits 1.5 games behind second-place Flagstaff in Grand Canyon region play. No. 5-ranked Mingus (18-3, 6-1 Grand Canyon) has a stronghold on first place.

Noah Barros toed the mound for the No. 17-ranked Bears, allowing two runs on seven hits while walking a pair and striking out nine on 105 pitches thrown.

The senior was pulled in the seventh by skipper Brian Bundrick after reaching the newly-mandated pitch count limit.

Others to chip in offensively for the Bears included Travis Robinson, who was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, while Paxton Prentice was 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Barros was 0 for 2, but had two sac-fly RBIs.

Prescott (6-12, 2-5 Grand Canyon) committed seven errors throughout the ball game, including two key mistakes during the four-run first inning for the Bears.

Jake Schulz took the ball for the Badgers on Tuesday in Prescott, allowing two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out five in 4-2/3 innings pitched.

Right fielder Ryan Greene was 2 for 4 with an RBI, including a third-inning triple that scored Cole Kelley. Joey Christopherson was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Mike Arroyo’s pinch-hit double scored two runs in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain: The Bears will turn around and host the rival Badgers on Thursday afternoon in Prescott Valley. Jake Morales is expected to start for the Bears, but Bundrick said he’ll wait until after a bullpen session today before making that decision.

Prescott: The Badgers will likely counter with Griffin Hays against Bradshaw Mountain on the turf field.

First pitch Thursday between the two clubs is set for 3:30 p.m.

