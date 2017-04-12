Prep Softball: Badgers stay atop Grand Canyon region, drop rival Bears

Prescott’s softball team stayed on top of the Grand Canyon region standings on Tuesday afternoon, besting area rival Bradshaw Mountain, 8-4, in Prescott Valley as the regular season winds down.

The 4A No. 8-ranked Badgers have won 10 of their last 13 power-point games and are putting themselves in a good position to capture the region title with four league contests left.

Prescott improved its record to 10-3 in power-point games, which help determine state tournament qualifiers. More importantly, the Badgers sit at 6-2 in region. Second-place Coconino, which split with Prescott this season, owns a 5-2 league mark.

If Prescott claims the region title, it would receive one of the eight automatic berths into the 16-team 4A state tournament, which starts April 29. The Top 8 seeds host a first-round playoff game.

“It’s a really big win for us,” Badgers shortstop Ashlynn Uvila said. “We’re really fueled by this win, especially heading towards playoffs. It’s so big because partly it’s rivals, and we always battle with each other, no matter what. But, also, since we’re competing for the section title, it just adds more fuel to the fire.”

Injury-plagued Bradshaw Mountain, meanwhile, has lost four of its past five region contests and remains on the playoff bubble. The Bears slipped to 6-6 in power-point games and 4-6 in region with only two league contests to go.

Bradshaw Mountain couldn’t get a pick-me-up facing Prescott ace pitcher Kendall Schwartz and the Badgers’ clutch-hitting lineup.

Schwartz allowed four runs, three earned, on eight hits, striking out two and walking a pair in seven innings. She hit three batters and didn’t have complete command of her pitches, but she consistently pulled herself out of jams, as the Bears stranded nine baserunners.

“We got the outs when we needed to, and that’s what’s important,” Schwartz said. “We do need to clean up a little bit for the next game, but we got a win, and that’s all that matters.”

At the dish for Prescott, the senior co-captain Schwartz aided her own cause, going 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Designated player Fran Larson (2 for 4, two-run home run), Evelyn Morales (2 for 4, two-run double) contributed.

For Bradshaw Mountain, starting ace pitcher McKaylee Dodge allowed six runs on 13 hits, striking out six and walking three, in a complete game. At the plate for the 4A No. 21 Bears, centerfielder Shelbi Audsley was 2 for 3 with a double. Dodge (two-run single), Cailee Morgan (RBI single) and Katie Grandy (double) followed.

“We didn’t get the clutch hits,” Grandy said. “We left runners on [base] every inning. And when they had runners on, they brought them in. That made the difference.”

Bradshaw Mountain’s Nos. 1-4 hitters managed just two hits against Schwartz, whose arm angle and spin on the ball flustered the Bears.

Trailing Bradshaw Mountain 4-3 through four innings, Prescott plated three runs on three hits in the tide-turning fifth. Morales’ two-run double to right sparked the rally, as the Badgers went in front for good, 6-4.

Prescott tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh on RBI singles from Christa Banuelos, who may have suffered a knee injury sliding into home in the seventh, and scrappy second baseman Sunny Baker.

“You get a couple runs late like that and it takes the wind out of their sails, gives you a little separation where it makes it tougher for them,” Badgers coach Randall Bryan said. “But it also gives us a little comfort zone so we can play a little differently if we have to.”

Bradshaw did not score a run from the fourth through the seventh innings. Schwartz faced just four batters in the seventh. After hitting Haley Young, Schwartz forced a pop-out to center, a groundout on a sac bunt and another pop-out to center to end it.

“The kid is just a grinder,” Bryan said of his ace. “She’s got the best makeup for a pitcher of any pitcher I’ve ever seen. Nothing bothers her. It’s always the next pitch. That’s what makes her so tough.”

The Bears went without starting first baseman Taidyme Routh, who sprained her right ankle during a fielding drill in practice last Friday.

Freshman Kirsten Schmidt filled in well for Routh on Tuesday. Scrappy sophomore Shelby Dilcher, who recently returned from injury, started at second base.

Young, hit by a pitch in the left elbow, should be OK. Freshman reserve outfielder/catcher Kirstin Osteen, who has a broken foot, is also out. Standing on crutches in the dugout late in Tuesday’s game, Osteen took a line drive foul ball to the head and was evaluated for a concussion, Bears coach Sharon Haese said.

“We can bounce back from injuries because our bench can play,” she added. “We’ve had a lot of obstacles. But we’re not out [of the playoff picture]. We need to pull four games [into wins]. We’re a playoff-caliber team. We need consistency.”

Despite their woes, Bradshaw Mountain still seems confident.

“I feel like we have a chance [at the playoffs],” Dodge said. “We just need to be a team and fight every inning and not give up in the third or fourth inning, and execute when we have runners on.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain visits Prescott at 3:45 p.m. Thursday to conclude the two-game home-and-home region series.

Next week, the Bears visit non-region foe Combs Monday before hosting two other non-region opponents, including Shadow Mountain Thursday and 4A No. 4 Cactus for their home finale Friday.

The regular season ends for Bradshaw Mountain when it plays a make-up region game, which was postponed due to snow in early March, at No. 6 Coconino April 24 in Flagstaff.

Prescott hits the road for three of its final four games after Thursday.

The Badgers visit region opponent Mohave (3-4 region) Tuesday, April 18, in Bullhead City, then Thunderbird April 21. They end the season April 24 with their home finale versus Mohave, followed by a trip to region foe Flagstaff (4-5) for a make-up game April 26.

“If we execute down the stretch and win out, we should hopefully move up [in the state rankings] or at least stay eighth, and that’s one of our main goals,” Uvila said. “We’d love to host a home playoff game. There’s nothing like it.”

