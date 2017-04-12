PV to spend $2 million fixing roads

Because of the half-cent sales tax increase implemented in January of 2016, the Town of Prescott Valley has been able to supercharge its pavement maintenance said Public Works Director Norm Davis at the Town Council Work Study Session on Thursday, April 6 where he presented the 2017 summer pavement maintenance program.

“The best time to do asphaltic treatment is in the summer period. Throughout the year, we do smaller maintenance in anticipation of spending lots of money in the summer construction season,” he said noting that last year $1.7 million was spent by August and, “$2 million is what we have dedicated for enhanced pavement maintenance throughout the town.”

That amount includes $1.4 million dedicated to pre-chip seal maintenance on some of the older roads in order to get them up to better service level standard, Davis said. Quite a bit of money was spent on patching, edge patching and spot patching to make sure that when the final chip seal layer is put down the road integrity has met a certain service level standard, he said.

This year’s maintenance program looks similar to last years, but moves into different parts to hit the different roadways that have been done last, Davis said.

It’s good to see the town is moving forward and taking care of a problem, said Town Council Member Mary Mallory.

“I’m just glad to see that as a town and a council and a community that we aren’t sitting here like we were a year and a half ago wondering what we were going to do but that we’ve actually accomplished a tremendous amount last year,” she said.

Council Member Jodi Rooney said she agreed heartily with Mallory and mentioned her grandmother said to take care of what you have.

“That’s what we did here and by voting in the half-cent sales tax, we’re able to take care of what we have.”

The bid for contractors is currently out and will close on May 1 while the work will start on July 1, Davis said.