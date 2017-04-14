Update: Missing dementia patient returns home safe

Update - 7 a.m. Saturday from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office: Geraldine Bradford returned to her Chino Valley home just after 6 o'clock this morning. She appears in good condition. Emergency medical personnel are treating her as needed. No further details at this time.

Update - 11:15 p.m. Friday: Last known location as of 9:45 p.m. was possibly along Highway 93 in Mohave County. This is based on cell phone tracking. The cell phone carrier has been unable to obtain any more information since that time. Officers have been searching this general area since that report without success.

Original story - Friday night: An 84-year-old Chino Valley woman with dementia is missing and the Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding her.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn reported late Friday night, April 14, that Geraldine Bradford was last seen around noon in Chino Valley.

Bradford, who has moderate dementia, is driving a tan 2004 Acura 4-door with Arizona license plates, BXR5389.

She is a white woman with straight grey hair to her jaw, and hazel eyes. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 150 pounds, the YCSO said. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black pants, with a black purse.

Anyone with information as to Bradford’s whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or call 911.

Information provided by YCSO