Elderly man dies in two-car crash on Highway 69

An elderly man from Mayer died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at Highway 69 and Spring Lane.

William Ronald Tuebert, 80, of Mayer, was in a green Toyota SUV, and attempting to make a left turn onto northbound Highway 69 from Spring Lane when a southbound Ford SUV, driven by a woman in her 20s, hit the Toyota at about 8:45 a.m., DPS Trooper Kameron Lee said.

Lee, a public information officer with DPS’ Public Affairs Unit, said Tuebert died at the scene. His car rolled onto its side in the crash.

The woman - Roxanne Lee Pickett, 24, of Prescott - suffered non-life threatening injuries. Mayer Fire Chief Eric Kriwer said she was transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center-East in Prescott Valley.

Further information was not immediately available.

The left lane of Highway 69 was blocked during the investigation, for which Mayer Fire was on scene for more than two hours, Kriwer said.

DPS troopers were at the scene investigating until mid-afternoon.

The intersection, which is the entrance to Spring Valley, has been the scene of multiple fatal accidents, Kriwer said, adding, “Sometimes speeds (have been) excessive, and going through these communities. We ask people to be cautious and beware.”