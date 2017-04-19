Acorn Montessori soccer team finishes undefeated

The 2017 Acorn Montessori soccer team, the Mighty Oaks, went undefeated this season after winning first place in the March playoffs, according to a news release from Cathy Blair, Acorn Montessori Charter School administrative assistant. Part of the Independent Schools Sports Association, which includes public, private, charter and Christian schools in the area, there can be as many as nine schools in the league depending on the sport.

Acorn Montessori had a 26-member co-ed roster during the season and allowed all the athletes to play throughout, the release stated. The team included eighth graders Aliesha Koch, Lexi Excell, Destin Garrison, Jonathan Beltran, Averi Sotelo and Allen Ramirez, seventh graders Hayden Rice, Noah Bejar, Lizbeth Sotelo, Carol Ramirez, Nate Rivera and Kirstyn Mitchell, sixth graders Jesus Sotelo,

Emma Wyatt, Boden Gosney, Summer Hoskins, Javi Calderon, Justin Headley and Ruben Pimentel and fifth graders Carlos Flores, Axelle Hall, Oscar Martinez, Gabe Zeller, Christian Headley Mercy DeTemple and Luke Martinez.

“Every student athlete battled it out on the field as well as the classroom, keeping up top notch academic standards,” the release stated. “A big congratulation to these fifth-eighth graders on a successful Mighty Oaks Soccer season!”