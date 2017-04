Birth announcements, April 19, 2017

Jayden Quade McGhee, a 7 lb., 10 oz., boy, was born Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Sarah and Timothy McGhee of Prescott Valley.

Noel Abraham Mendoza Cienfuegos, a 7 lb., 3 oz., boy, was born Monday, March 6, 2017, at YRMC to Maria Del Rosario Mendoza Cienfuegos of Prescott Valley.

Jacob Ryan Mills, a 7 lb., 3 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Chelsea Ogden and Ian Mills of Mayer.

Cordellia Monroy, a 6 lb., 15 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Yavapai Regional to Latoya and Leopoldo Monroy of Prescott Valley.

Olivia Wangu Mwai, a 6 lb., girl, was born Monday, March 6, 2017, at YRMC to Lilian Waithira Karanja and Christopher Ngari Mwai of Prescott Valley.

Angel Rose Ochoa Zamora, a 7 lb., 4 oz., girl, was born Friday, March 17, 2017, at YRMC to Alicia Irene Zamora and Fermin Ivan Ochoa of Prescott Valley.

Melodie Anne Olds, a 6 lb., 14 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Zuleyma and Melvin Olds of Prescott Valley.

Ervin Eugene Roberts VI, an 8 lb., boy, was born Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at YRMC to Samanda Heilman and Ervin Roberts V of Prescott Valley.

Yaretzy Sanchez, a 7 lb., 10 oz., girl, was born Thursday, March 30, 2017, at YRMC to Victorina Nava Hernandez and Pedro Sanchez Reza of Prescott Valley.

Danielle Kari Yvonne Lambert, a 6 lb., 4 oz., girl, was born Friday, March 31, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Saria and Kenneth Lambert of Prescott Valley.

Luke Jonah Mitchell, an 8 lb., 3 oz., boy, was born Friday, March 31, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Carolyn and Donald Mitchell of Prescott Valley.