Letter: Gosar got it right

Editor:

One of the promises made to us by the incoming politicians was that Obamacare was going to get replaced by something more in the interests of the people. Instead, what Congress sent to Trump was a watered-down substitute that would have made the insurance markets worse.

Rep. Paul Gosar was one of the people with guts to stand up and insist they get it right, even at the price of being on Trump’s bad list. Is there any hope the rest of them will get the message and go back and get it right this time?

Ron Purcell

Prescott Valley