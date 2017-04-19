Letter: Taxes have value

Editor:

A response to Jay Hingst letter:

Jay Hingst, in his letter published on April 12, made the point that any dollar taken out in taxes for things like the stature is a dollar that cannot produce new tax revenue. I would buy his point only in the case that the sculptor and the people paid to install the stature take their pay and bury it in a tin can in the backyard.

The minute they use the money for housing, groceries or gas; they are generating tax revenue. In addition, a town is a physical presence, just as a home is. I do not know about Mr. Hingst’s house, but my house requires money to stay even. It takes even more to try to slowly improve it. That is money which is taken out of circulation by his logic.

We all see homes where the owner does not try to maintain or improve the house, no matter how slowly. Towns are just like that. Their physical presence requires money just to maintain and more to improve or they begin to look shabby. My job requires me to travel and stay in different towns.

Some jump to mind as Mr. Hingst’s ideal: Gila Bend and Green River, Utah for example. They obviously are either low tax or high corruption towns. It can be no other way when you look at them.

I would also buy Prescott Valley’s written goal of being a town where a person can be born, grow up, get an education and get a job that allows him or her to have a family and live the middle class life. Would an employer that pays good wages locate by choice to drab and shabby town? I doubt it. Would I choose to live in such a town? No.

As long as the monies spent for maintenance or improvements are a reasonable portion of the town budget, I support it. Personally, the particular statue does nothing for me, but when I look at all the improvements made to the civic center, I see a town that cares about how it looks.

I was on the economic development board when I lived in Winnemucca, Nevada and based on that experience, I would think the better prospective employers would see the same thing. Barring an outside factor such as discovery of a nearby oil field or gold mine when that is their business, I doubt they like me would choose to locate to a shabby town.

Bill Feyerabend

Prescott Valley