Obituary: Judy Norma Simington

Judy Norma Simington, 74, of Prescott Valley, passed away on April 15, 2017. She was born on March 19, 1943, in Foley, Minnesota. She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.





Judy is survived by her loving husband, Michael Simington; her four children, Rusty L. Simington (Barbara), Brian K. Simington (Carrie), Troy D. Simington (Kaylyn), Kristi L. Cooper (Scott); her grandchildren, Eric Estevane, Jessica Thompson, Ashley Hanks, Alyssa Simington, Cameron Simington, Kirsten Cooper, Clarissa Cooper, Kirby Cooper; seven great-grandchildren, Joe, Rebecca, Kaitlinn, Kyle, Joshua, Matthew, Jackson; and her two sisters.





Information provided by survivors.