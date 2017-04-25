Taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 63-year-old taxi driver after a woman reported that he sexually assaulted her while driving her home.

The suspect is 63-year-old Casey Bright of Prescott Valley.

Deputies were dispatched early Sunday to a home in the Prescott area where the woman reported the assault, according to a news release from YCSO.

The victim, who is in her 30s, told deputies that she and a friend had consumed alcoholic beverages while visiting clubs earlier on Whiskey Row in Prescott, and admitted that she had drank too much.

“As a result, she decided to be responsible and utilize a taxi to get home safely,” said Dwight D’Evelyn, the YCSO’s spokesman.

During the ride, D’Evelyn said, the taxi driver passed by the turn into her neighborhood, drove a bit farther, and then pulled to the roadside. The driver exited the cab, walked over to the woman’s side of the vehicle and opened her door.

“He removed portions of her clothing and sexually assaulted her even as she resisted. She told deputies the driver only stopped the assault when the radio dispatcher was heard attempting to find out why the fare was taking so long,” stated the news release.

The driver eventually took her home.

Before he left, the victim demanded the driver’s name and the identification of the taxi company, said YCSO.

“He told her his name was ‘John’ and provided, as determined later, the identification of a competing cab service. He did not charge the victim for the trip,” D’Evelyn said.

YCSO said the victim gave a physical description of her attacker to the reporting deputy.

“As this interview was underway, deputies were simultaneously patrolling the area in an attempt to locate the suspected cab driver,” the release states.

Around 3:15 a.m., a deputy spotted a cab northbound on Montezuma Street which eventually pulled into a gas station on Whipple Street, the YCSO said.

D’Evelyn said that while the deputy was parked nearby, the driver never exited his cab. The deputy then approached the driver and noted he matched the suspect description provided by the victim.

The driver was identified as Bright, who claimed he did not know any cab drivers named John, the release states.

“When questioned about a recent stop in the victim’s neighborhood, the driver admitted to dropping off an intoxicated female in that area earlier,” D’Evelyn said.

According to the release, a check of Bright’s log confirmed he had taken the victim home. He also admitted to lying to the victim regarding his name and cab company identification.

“Bright claimed any sexual contact was consensual,” the release states.

Once the initial investigation was concluded, Bright was arrested on one count of sexual assault and remains in the Camp Verde jail on a $50,000 bond.