Briefly: Week of April 26

Special events

Now through April 29, enjoy the Arcosanti Resident’s Art display in the Arcosanti Cafe.

Memorial for Cliff Hersted will be held at the Tourist Center in Cordes Junction on April 26 at 1 p.m.

Food Distribution takes place on Thursday, April 27, at the Cordes Lakes Community Center. Sign-up starts at 7 a.m. and doors close at 9 a.m.

May 2 is the Food Handler’s class at Mayer Area Meals on Wheels, 10051 Miami in Mayer. Class starts at 1 p.m.

Mystery Theater is returning to Mayer Meals on Wheels. “Roman Ruins” will be presented May 6 at 5 p.m. and May 7 at 1 p.m. Cost is $12 with prizes to the first table to solve this “who done it.” Tickets on sale now. Contact Mayer Meals on Wheels at 928-632-7511 to find the ticket seller near you.

A new, in-the-box garage door opener has been donated to Mayer Meals on Wheels to help defray costs for the Mystery Theater. Raffle tickets are $1 each or $5 for 6 tickets. Winner will be announced at the dinner on May 6 but the winner need not be present to win. Call Meals on Wheels at 632-7511 for a person near you that has raffle tickets.

May 6 the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 Cordes Lakes Drive, will hold a Mexican Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. with a taco, enchilada and tostada for $5. Dessert is extra and will be Lucy Corder’s famous rice pudding.

The annual Mother’s Day plant sale starts May 8 at Mayer Meals on Wheels. Stop in early to get first choice at the many plants to present to Mother.

May 11 Cordes Lakes Community General Meeting will feature Tom Thurman and Judge Rummer as speakers.

Mayer Daze auction will be held at 6:30 p.m. on May 12 in the Rec Center - directly across from the fire station.

Mayer Daze is May 13 with the parade starting at 10 a.m. Beer Garden opens at 10; carnival starts at 10:30 a.m.; Barbeque from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; silent auction at 11 a.m., karaoke at 11 a.m.; parade awards at 12:30 p.m. on the patio.

Weekly events

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is held weekly on Fridays at 20049 E. Club Lane. Weigh-in is at 8:45 a.m., with meetings starting at 9 a.m.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Monday at 7 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the 1st and 3rd Friday at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.

Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies, help is here.

Monthly events

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds their outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at member’s homes and varies by month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the main location at 11975 South Highway 69.

American Legion meets on the 3rd Friday of the month at 1 p.m. at Cordes Lakes Community Center. Please not location change. Call Caroline at 928-632-7819 for more information or to join.

Craft Day - The 4th Friday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Community Center. Various crafts will be used for decorations, household helps, etc.