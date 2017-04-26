DH Council votes to extend town hall lease

Though there was a motion on the table to go into executive session to discuss extending the current lease on Dewey-Humboldt’s town hall at the town council meeting on Tuesday, April 18, Councilmember Jack Hamilton said he didn’t believe there was a need to go into executive session.

“I think this is pretty well open and done and just address it,” he said. “It’s something we need to do, I don’t see why we need to do an executive session on it.”

After Town Manager Yvonne Kimball said she wanted the council to make sure they know all the options available to them, the council voted against an executive session and Councilmember Mark McBrady recused himself from the discussion as he owns the property.

The council really didn’t have much of an option at the present moment, Hamilton said, stating his belief that the council should approve a one-year extension for a lease of the town hall. The rental amount for the property is $4,418 per month along with local sales tax for rental of commercial property.

With the council just learning to gel and work together with the new councilmembers there’s not enough consensus on the council to figure out whether the town should buy the building or continue to rent it, said Councilmember Doug Treadway. Further, if the council decides to build it would only have eight months to figure out what the body wants and to come up with the finances.

“Taking that into consideration, I think the best thing to do is extend the lease,” he said.

Another option would be to negotiate with the leaser to purchase the property said Mayor Terry Nolan, with Hamilton stating that all that was on the agenda was whether or not to approve an extension.

After this one-year extension, the town has one more one-year extension, Kimball said.

The council voted unanimously to approve the extension.