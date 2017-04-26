Family Discovery Day set for Saturday

On Saturday, April 29 the public is invited to attend any number of 11 free classes to learn how to do genealogy research and find your family roots.

Beginning to advanced classes will be offered during a Family Discovery Day at the Prescott Valley Stake building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7073 Pronghorn Ranch Parkway in Prescott Valley from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Classes offered include:

• Finding your Ancestors

• Learning and Navigating Ancestry.com

• Learning and Navigating FamilySearch.org

• Using Google for Genealogy

• Genealogy Indexing

The 11 different classes will be offered over four sessions, so participants can attend multiple workshops. If you have a laptop computer or pad, bring it along for even more tips, but they are optional.

For more information, or to register, visit www.azfamilydiscoveryday.eventbrite.com.

Registration is recommended but nit required. Admission is free.