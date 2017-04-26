HUSD Student of the Week: Hailey Roberts

Hailey is a fourth-grader who has a passion for writing, reading, and singing. She especially loves to write about herself and others but dabbles in non-fiction text as well. Hailey loves Mountain View due to the help she receives as well as how everyone models how to act the right way. When in class, Hailey is always providing assistance to students who need help. She is always focused on the teacher and when a student looks confused about what is expected, Hailey restates the teacher’s expectation. When answering my questions for this interview her respect was evident by the responses she gave and always followed with, “Yes, ma’am and No ma’am.” Hailey is a model student who will, and already has, made a difference in the lives of others.