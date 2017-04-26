Library to host silent reading party

In coming from the Pacific Northwest, Prescott Valley Public Library Librarian Jennifer Kim said she saw the popularity of silent reading parties and read about them in various articles about hosting them, Prescott Valley Public Library Librarian Jennifer Kim. It’s a really neat social setting, she said, noting that many of them are in bars or Victorian hotels where people can take advantage of neat environments.

“Have you ever been to a party and you wish you could just like, take out that book but you realize that is socially not acceptable,” Kim said. “These parties make it totally acceptable and I just think the library is the perfect place to host that kind of reading environment.”

As such, the Prescott Valley Public Library is hosting a silent reading party from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 28, in the Crystal Room and the rooftop if weather permits. Library staff will create ambiance with relaxing music, book decorations, pillows, a possible blanket fort, and lights, Kim said, also mentioning the view from the Crystal Room.

The idea came from the Library Events Committee, she said, commenting that every month it tries to honor nationwide library events and of them was the National Readathon Day. National Library Week was also a couple weeks ago, Kim said.



“It just made sense to try hosting a silent reading party for that,” she said. “Doing it in a social event, I just think that it’s really important and a pretty cool experience.”

Kim said she hopes there’s a big turnout because while people will be reading to themselves, they’ll be with others who have the same hobby. Further, there’s a lot of people in the community who enjoy reading, she said.

There’s no registration required and people can read for the full two hours or however long they can stay, Kim said. The library will make a shelf full of library books people can grab, but those who are in the middle of books are encouraged to bring their own, she said.