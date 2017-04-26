Meals On Wheels Appreciation Lunch

When Christy makes an appreciation lunch for volunteers, she gives it her all. She had door prizes of $25 gift certificate to Olive Garden and one for Applebee’s. So after stuffing us all with lasagna with all the trimmings, the winner of the Applebee’s card was Jackie Haggerty. The second card did a little travelling as it was won by Mike Haney, who — as volunteers do — passed it on to Ted Robinson.



Each volunteer got a scented candle with the volunteers poem on it, so no one went home without a prize.