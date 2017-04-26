Mosquitoes continue buzzing with Zika, West Nile

This year, Yavapai County Community Health Services is continuing the same efforts against mosquitos it had last year, said Public Health Protection Section Manager Cecil Newell, noting that the organization works to trap mosquitos for surveillance to identify species, especially during Monsoon season. They also test them for West Nile Virus and other diseases, he said.

“We’re also looking for the Aedes Aegypti, the species of mosquitos that basically spreads Zika and a few other diseases,” Newell said. “That’s a really high interest for the CDC.”

The Aedes Aegypti has been in the area before so YCCHS knows to keep an eye on population numbers so if there is an outbreak, it knows what specific areas to focus on, said YCCHS Community Relations Specialist David McAtee. He noted that the state health department is also doing a health campaign for Zika this year. The goal is to get people to be aware that Zika-carrying mosquitos are in Arizona though there hasn’t been a local case yet, he said.

Both sides of the mountains have had trappings with Aedes Aegypti in them, with the heaviest amount being in Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek, Newell said. However, on this side of the mountain, the heaviest population has been around Fain Park.

“It’s really surprising because it’s not really their neighborhoods and these Zika mosquitos, or the Aedes Aegypti, they like to be next to people. They’re small-container breeders, so they can breed in a capful of water and they like to live around people,” Newell said. “They love inside houses, they don’t travel very far.”

The best way to protect against mosquitos is to pay attention to property and make sure there’s nothing around that can breed mosquitos, Newell said, commenting to refresh pet’s water bowls every two or three days. When there are three to four really hot days, Mosquitos can lay eggs and hatch hundreds of thousands of new mosquitos, he said. It’s important people throughout the community know there’s a concern and there is a need to survey their own properties, Newell said.

The Aedes Aegypti are very active during the day and like to bite around the ankles, Newell said.

McAtee added, advice used to be telling people to not go out at night because that’s when the mosquitos carrying West Nile Virus like to come out.

“The problem is the Zika mosquito, the Aedes Aegypti, is a daytime feeder so they come out during the day. There’s really no good time to avoid mosquitos so we always encourage people to wear bug spray with DEET if you can,” McAtee said. “Anybody as young as 6 months old can have DEET bug spray on them.”

McAtee also encouraged wearing light colors with long sleeves because while it’s not fun during the summer, it’s incredibly effective at keeping mosquitos away.

West Nile Virus is just as much a concern as Zika, McAtee said, mentioning it’s a serious illness that can cause death. It’s usually because of other health issues going on, but is still a horrible illness to have, he said.