Outdoor Sports in PV sells a lifestyle

About 30 years ago, Rob Smith said he and his business partner Jerry Bartlett were coming to Prescott Valley to vacation. The two of them liked boats and figured there needed to be a boat store in Prescott Valley, he said.

“Shortly after that, the Yamaha dealer that was in town closed their doors,” Smith said. “Because of his ties with Yamaha they called him and said ‘Hey, Jerry we need help, you want to be a Yamaha dealer too?”

And so for the past 30 years, Smith and Bartlett have been operating Outdoor Sports in Prescott Valley, located at 9100 E. Valley Road. Selling such items as ATVs, boats, utility vehicles and motorcycles, the type of customer the store usually gets are crossover customers who like both the motorsports side of things as well as boats, Smith said.

Not only that, but in the 30 years the store has been open, Smith said he’s seen generations of families come in with kids of customers becoming new customers.

“It’s just been kind of a fun run,” he said. “You look back and some people buy a lot of things over the years. We’re kind of the last of a dying breed of family-owned and -operated stores like this. You lose a lot of stuff in that.”

When the economic downturn hit, there were about 32 boat dealers in the state of Arizona and afterward, it went down to about 10, with two of them being the big corporate stores, Smith said, noting that times in the downturn we tough because nobody needs what the store sells.

However, despite that, having the store is just fun because it’s selling a lifestyle and everybody coming in or working there is an enthusiast, he said.

“There’s no people that just get a job here because there’s an opening, they get a job here because they love it,” he said. “That comes through. You see some of the big corporate stores and that enthusiasm doesn’t get out to the sales floor.”

Smith said he got into the sporting world through his parents, who raised him camping and fishing. The store was a neat opportunity with Bartlett who was a corporate guy with Yamaha but didn’t like the corporate world, he said. Loving what you do is a great way to make a living, Smith said.

Looking forward, Smith said he’s getting to that age where he’s looking at what he wants to do and that includes selling the dealership to someone who will take it over.

“What I want to do eventually is to sell the dealership and enjoy all the stuff that we do,” he said. “Instead of working in it, playing with it.”