Prescott Valley in briefs

Watch Mile High PBR at the Events Center

The Professional Bull Riders are coming to Prescott Valley at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, in the Prescott Valley Event Center.

Mile High PBR showcases some of the most promising rising stars alongside fan favorites and veterans.

Tickets can be purchased at www.prescottvalleyeventcenter.com and range from $12 to $50.

PV Library offers job seekers toolkit class

The Prescott Valley Public Library is offering a free four-week job seekers toolkit class starting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, in the PC Lab.

The course will teach preparation and planning, finding interests and skills, brushing up on computer skills needed for today’s job environment and will introduce students to the realities of online searches, email communication and social media networking.



Registration is required; call Michele Hjorting at 928-759-6196.

Lions seek applications for PV Days Parade

The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club is accepting applications for the 39th annual Prescott Valley Days parade beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 13. The route is on Florentine Road beginning at Yavapai Road and ending at the BMO Harris Bank parking lot.

This year’s theme is “Good Times in Prescott Valley” and applications can be obtained at the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce website at www.pvchamber.org or by calling Gloria at 928-772-8857.

Create SEO-Rich Content

Learn how to create Search Engine Optimization (SEO)-rich content at the Prescott Valley Public Library from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, in the Glassford Hill Room. One of the keys to getting on the first page of google is to create content that is SEO-rich and meets Google’s criteria. SEO content is created with the goal of attracting search engine traffic and the content is the information created to help customers find your site or products/services. The instructor built a corporate Facebook page to more than 9,500 likes in two and a half years as well as a blog that has garnered more than 100 daily visits from searches.

To sign up for the free class, call or email Casey Van Haren at 928-759-3061 or at cvanharen@pvaz.net.



Professional Writers Meet

Professional Writes of Prescott is meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, in the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room.

The meeting is open to the public and for more information, call Ted Johnson at 928-759-3036.

Book Discussion “On Living”

The Prescott Valley Public Library’s End of Life series continues with an “On Living” book discussion from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 27 in the Library Crystal Room.

Join retired hospice chaplain Rev. Suzi Jacobson, who is leading a discussion in the book by hospice chaplain Kerry Egan who presents wisdom on giving meaning to life.

No registration is required and for more information, call 928-759-6188.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild Meets in May

The Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Karen Overton at its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 1, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Overton, who has a love for scrap quilts, will show many of her quilts and discuss the Lemoyne Star, her favorite block.

The meeting is free and there will be refreshments.

Overton will also give a class on the Lemoyne Star at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, in the Yavapai Hills Clubhouse.

For more information, call Patsy at 928-925-3845.

Tutoring available at library

Math Tutors are available for high school students from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 26, Thursday, April 27, and Tuesday, May 2, in the Prescott Valley Public Library Teen Room.

Tutors are open to students enrolled in pre-algebra, algebra, geometry or higher math. Students should bring their textbook, homework, a pencil and paper.

Meetings in Dewey-Humboldt

There are six meetings taking place in Dewey-Humboldt this week:

Computer Classes from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26. at the Dewey-Humboldt Library.

A Men’s AA Meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. on April 27 at the Kate Garber Activity Center. The Fans of Cultdom-Friends of the Library are meeting from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Dewey-Humboldt Library. An IONS – Friends of the Library meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 1, at the Dewey-Humboldt Library

A Town Council Meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at the Town Hall Council Chambers. An Open Spaces and Trails Meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at the Town Hall Council Chambers.

Town looking for volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission.



This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applications are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.