Prescott Valley Police report

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from March 27 through April 2. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).
Theft, Civic Circle
Harassment, Civic Circle
Criminal damage, Cattletrack Drive
Non-injury accident, Lake Valley Road
Disorderly, Rico Street
Burglary, Loos Drive
Fraud, Civic Circle
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Long Look Drive
Criminal damage, Dana Drive
Non-injury accident, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Highway 69
Theft, Highway 69
Fight, Civic Circle
Criminal damage, Civic Circle
Theft, Manley Drive
Theft, Civic Circle
Injury accident, Ranger Road
Assault, Civic Circle
Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Roaring Canyon Road
Domestic, Glassford Hill Road
Theft, Highway 69
Non-injury accident, Stoneridge Drive
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Windsong Drive
Fraud, Civic Circle
Injury accident, Highway 69
Criminal damage, Civic Circle
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Fraud, Valorie Drive
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Civic Circle
Injury accident, Navajo Drive
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Assault, Plateau Ridge Road
Non-injury accident, Santa Fe Loop Road
Theft, Civic Circle
