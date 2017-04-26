Prescott Valley Police report

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from March 27 through April 2. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

Theft, Civic Circle

Harassment, Civic Circle

Criminal damage, Cattletrack Drive

Non-injury accident, Lake Valley Road

Disorderly, Rico Street

Burglary, Loos Drive

Fraud, Civic Circle

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Long Look Drive

Criminal damage, Dana Drive

Non-injury accident, Civic Circle

Non-injury accident, Highway 69

Theft, Highway 69

Fight, Civic Circle

Criminal damage, Civic Circle

Theft, Manley Drive

Theft, Civic Circle

Injury accident, Ranger Road

Assault, Civic Circle

Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Roaring Canyon Road

Domestic, Glassford Hill Road

Theft, Highway 69

Non-injury accident, Stoneridge Drive

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Windsong Drive

Fraud, Civic Circle

Injury accident, Highway 69

Criminal damage, Civic Circle

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Fraud, Valorie Drive

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Civic Circle

Injury accident, Navajo Drive

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Assault, Plateau Ridge Road

Non-injury accident, Santa Fe Loop Road

Theft, Civic Circle