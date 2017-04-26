Prescott Valley Police report

  • Originally Published: April 26, 2017 5:55 a.m.

    • The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from March 27 through April 2. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Harassment, Civic Circle

    Criminal damage, Cattletrack Drive

    Non-injury accident, Lake Valley Road

    Disorderly, Rico Street

    Burglary, Loos Drive

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Long Look Drive

    Criminal damage, Dana Drive

    Non-injury accident, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Highway 69

    Theft, Highway 69

    Fight, Civic Circle

    Criminal damage, Civic Circle

    Theft, Manley Drive

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Injury accident, Ranger Road

    Assault, Civic Circle

    Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Roaring Canyon Road

    Domestic, Glassford Hill Road

    Theft, Highway 69

    Non-injury accident, Stoneridge Drive

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Windsong Drive

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Injury accident, Highway 69

    Criminal damage, Civic Circle

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Fraud, Valorie Drive

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Civic Circle

    Injury accident, Navajo Drive

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Assault, Plateau Ridge Road

    Non-injury accident, Santa Fe Loop Road

    Theft, Civic Circle

