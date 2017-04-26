PV Council examines future of transportation

The Prescott Valley Town Council was given the nickel tour of planned future transportation connectivity projects during a field trip up the Glassford Hill Summit Trail during the town council work study session on Thursday, April 20.

One such plan is the Castle Drive right-of-way, which started with obtaining the parking area by the summit trail, said Prescott Valley Public Works Director Norm Davis.

“We purchased from state land the right to have that right-of-way and access. When we did the improvements for Castle Drive, they said it was OK to build the road, but we need to perfect that as right-of-way and to get it approved through state lands,” Davis said. “We’re all the way through all of the environmental, the culture resource and the timelines to get it done.”

The appraisal for that project has been done, which came up with a price of $83,000, he said, stating that it will be a done deal with next year’s budget.

There was also the Glassford Heights Multi-Use Path, Davis said, calling to attention that where the solar panels next to the trailhead for the summit trail are is an easement the town acquired for the multi-use path and water line to stop at. There’s another 400 feet needed to make connection, he said. It’s connectivity for utilities when the Glassford Heights development is built and the developer puts in the utility infrastructure, he said, with Utilities Director Neil Wadsorth adding that a 30-inch diameter water line will be needed to connect the development through the rights-of-way to the tank farm.

This project is pending with an application out, Davis said, commenting that it’s anticipated to cost about $20,000.

Stoneridge Drive is in the town’s long-range plan for a major roadway that will be a twin of Glassford Hill Road someday, Davis said. The project is in the circulation plan, which is in line with the town making sure all of the roads at some point in time are in the plan about 20 years down the road, he said. Currently, Stoneridge Drive exists as a stub at the Highway 69 intersection, which is how the pieces are built over time, Davis said.

At the top of the summit, Davis pointed out the location for the PV Pipeline Multi-Use Path that the town would like to put across state lands. The pathway would be extended through the 89A right-of-way, which is another section of state land, he said.

Finally, Davis and Tarkowski brought up a plan to connect the Glassford Hill Summit trail with the Prescott Circle Trail. The plan would be to go along the side of the hill to keep it below the summit, Tarkowski said.



“The object is to keep people away from the radio signal facilities … we’ve got them well secured but we don’t want to invite them to the top,” he said, noting there are a number of people hiking the trail that still have energy and walk across to look at Watson Lake. “We want to make it easy for them to do that without going up on top.”

The proposal for the connection will come up in the next six months, Davis said.