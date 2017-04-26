PV honors its top police officers of the year

The Prescott Valley Police Department honored Officer Caleb Cozens as its 2017 Officer of the Year. Cozens accepted the award during the department’s annual banquet Friday night at the Prescott Resort.

Officer Cozens started his career with the Prescott Valley Police Department in June 2015, laterally transferring from Chino Valley. He demonstrates a positive, upbeat attitude and is known for his professionalism, representing the Prescott Valley Police Department and the Town of Prescott Valley with pride.

A team player, Officer Cozens consistently produces a high quality of work, especially in the handling of drug investigations. He is a leader within the department in drug arrests and is always willing to take on extra work. Over the last year Officer Cozens has written 83 citations/warnings, written 262 reports and supplements, and made 131 arrests.

Other nominees for Officer of the Year were Officers Scott Rudolph and Tyler Brown.

Additional awards given during the banquet include:

Rookie of the Year – Cameron Loughmiller

Officer Cameron Loughmiller joined the Prescott Valley Police Department in July 2015 and graduated with Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy Class 39 in December 2015. He quickly displayed his strong work ethic and dedication to the community.

Officer Loughmiller has displayed an outstanding attitude coupled with exceptional performance during his first year at Prescott Valley Police Department. He is professional, turns in quality work and displays a deep desire for learning. He maintains a professional appearance at all times. During the past year Officer Loughmiller has established himself as a hard-working team player who is trustworthy and sets a positive example for others.

Other nominees for Rookie of the Year were Officers Amanda Todden and Omar Hernandez.

Community Policing Ribbon – Tyler Brown

Officer Tyler Brown is dedicated to the Prescott Valley community and its citizens. As the School Resource Officer, Officer Brown goes above and beyond to help the community’s youth. He has a passion for fostering relationships between law enforcement and youth and cares about making a difference in their lives.

Officer Brown has worked closely with both students and members of the school district to prevent delinquency and address graffiti concerns. He took the initiative to produce information for patrol officers on the known investigative leads in graffiti cases, greatly reducing the Town’s issues with graffiti.

Officer Brown has helped to bridge the gap between students and officers by establishing mutual trust. He has worked to improve the Police Explorer program by meeting with Explorers on a regular basis, providing mentorship and guidance.

Other nominees for the Community Policing Ribbon were Jerry Ferguson and Traces Gordon.

2016 Unit of the Year – Community Services

The PVPD Community Services Unit is comprised of Lt. John Woods, Sgt. Jason Kaufman, and Community Service Officers Kevin DeNomie, Jerry Ferguson, Traces Gordon, and Javier Martinez.

During 2016, the unit facilitated the recruiting, testing and hiring of 12 police officers, three community service officers, three civilian personnel, 24 volunteers, and three interns; screening more than 225 applicants in the process, and completed more than 50 community initiatives and events, including Shop with a Cop, Coffee with a Cop, National Night Out, Block Watch, and the first Prescott Valley Police Department Citizens Police Academy in six years.

All CSOs attended public information officer training, which assisted them in putting together more than 200 press releases and announcements based on police reports, arrests and issues of concern for the community.

The unit also assisted in the Trump Rally, maintained the juvenile arrest log, mentored interns, provided department tours, facilitated all department hosted trainings, posted and removed liquor licenses, managed all ride along requests, assisted with calls for service, towed vehicle hearings, and prisoner transportation, and monitored information on more than 70 registered sex offenders.

2016 Civilian of the Year – Jerry Ferguson

Community Service Officer Jerry Ferguson never hesitates to jump in to help wherever necessary. He is personable and professional in his contacts with both employees and citizens, and always has a positive attitude and a smile on his face.

During 2016, CSO Ferguson responded to more than 100 calls for service both in person and via the PVPD on-line reporting system. He responded to and assisted with a missing endangered elderly patient case, providing valuable knowledge and information. He also assisted with many community outreach events which included Project Life saver, Coffee with a Cop and delivering invocations at Town events.

He also assisted with background investigations for new hires, volunteers and interns. He has taken the lead on public information officer duties, working diligently to complete press releases to keep the community informed.

Other nominees for Civilian of the Year were CSOs Kevin DeNomie and Traces Gordon.

2016 Volunteer of the Year – Dave Demski

Dave Demski has been a volunteer with the Prescott Valley Police Department since 2009, where he was assigned to traffic and patrol. During 2016, Demski volunteered 965 hours. He worked closely with the Field Services Division, assisting officers with traffic control, attending patrol briefings to stay informed of current issues, assisting with driver training at the track, and performing the duties required for the House Watch program. Demski is also the Mobile Command Post driver where one of his responsibilities is to assist with the maintenance and upkeep of the Mobile Command Post.

Demski is a main contact for the evidence run which the Prescott Valley agency is required to do two months out of the year. He always fills in the open slots for this evidence duty, which requires an all day trip to Flagstaff and back. Demski has trained several other VIPs to assist with the volunteer program, as well as various other duties in the department.

Other nominees for Volunteer of the Year were Alan Graham and Paul Molyneux.