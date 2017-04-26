T-Mobile celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting by the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce. It is located at 7584 E. Highway 69 in Prescott Valley. Pictured are (Front) Chamber CEO Marnie Uhl, Assistant Manager Kaylie Drew, (Middle) Culver’s owner Caleb Meier, Small Business Expert Christopher Grogan, Store Manager Fabian Cervantes, District Manager Beth Overton, T-Mobile SouthWest Marketing Quinton Jones, (Back) Christopher Pimienda, Membership Services Brady Cabral, and the wonderful Chamber Ambassadors