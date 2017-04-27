Whiskey Off-Road Preview: Grotts seeking third straight title

Aiming for an unprecedented third-straight Whiskey Off-Road Pro Backcountry title, Howard Grotts may face the annual event’s toughest 50-proof rider field to date.

With top professional mountain bikers ascending onto Prescott this weekend including Todd Wells (USA), Kristian Hynek (Czech Republic) and Geoff Kabush (Canada), not to mention Sam Gaze (New Zealand), who won the 23-and-under world championship in the Czech Republic last year, Grotts has his work cut out for him.

“This year we’ll probably have the best competition that the Whiskey Off-Road has ever seen,” Grotts said in a phone interview this week. “[But] I’m coming in stronger than in previous years.”

Grotts and Kabush are the only two male mountain bikers to win two consecutive Whiskey titles in the event’s six-year history of hosting a full 50-proof backcountry race.

Grotts recently raced in South Africa, but has returned stateside to defend his Whiskey crown. The Durango, Colorado, native finished last year’s course in 3:13.43, a full 3:47 ahead of second-place finisher Benjamin Sonntag.

Grotts said the most important factor in his bid for a third-straight 50-proof victory Sunday is the amount of time training he’s put his body through over the past few months.

“You have to be prepared for that long 12-mile climb out of Skull Valley,” Grotts said. “You have to have technical handling skills to be at the top.”

ROSE GRANT

Ending Chloe Woodruff’s two-year Whiskey championship run with a first-place 3:50.58 time a year ago, Rose Grant is planning to give her Stan’s NoTubes-Pivot Pro Team teammate another run for her money.

The Whitefish, Montana, native dislocated her shoulder two weeks ago after crashing her bike, but said she’s physically prepared for Sunday’s race after working hard to rehabilitate the injury

“My doctor is supportive to tape and brace and allow me to race,” Grant said. “I am grateful to have been able to continue training indoors and on the road.”

Grant is also eight months removed from knee surgery to repair her anterior cruciate ligament.

“That rehab has given me a strong comeback thus far,” Grant said.”

To repeat as Whiskey champion this weekend, Grant said she’ll have a tactical approach to the course in effort for a clean race, especially the Skull Valley portion.

“That is the part of the race that gives the most anticipation, because it is on that section where typically the race is determined,” Grant said, adding it’s always fun to test her limits.

“The challenge of testing limits, and witnessing the vastness of God-given human potential is what I look forward to the most,” Grant said. “I look forward to teamwork, nerves, friends and cheers at the finish line.”

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is associate sports editor and columnist for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him at bbergner@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.