Letter: Pick-ups and SUVs

Editor:

Congratulations on your new Pick-up/SUV:

Please read your manual carefully, you are now entitled to the following;

You no longer need to follow any speed limits. You now have the right to drive three feet behind any vehicle, at any time, for any reason. You are now allowed to take your foot off the brake and roll into the crosswalk so that you will be three feet ahead when the light turns green. You are now allowed to weave in and out of traffic at outrageous speeds in order to get to the next light first. And lastly, please read the small print: “Aggressive driving tickets take as many points off your driver’s license as a DUI.”

Denise Dorsey

Dewey