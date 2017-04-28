Letter: Pick-ups and SUVs

Editor:
Congratulations on your new Pick-up/SUV:
Please read your manual carefully, you are now entitled to the following;
- You no longer need to follow any speed limits.
- You now have the right to drive three feet behind any vehicle, at any time, for any reason.
- You are now allowed to take your foot off the brake and roll into the crosswalk so that you will be three feet ahead when the light turns green.
- You are now allowed to weave in and out of traffic at outrageous speeds in order to get to the next light first.
- And lastly, please read the small print: “Aggressive driving tickets take as many points off your driver’s license as a DUI.”
Denise Dorsey
Dewey
