Whiskey Off-Road: Friday's Fat Tire Crit

Whiskey Off-Road Mountain Bike Race

Event Schedule

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Noon-9 p.m., Amateur Packet Pick-up, Whiskey Row

Noon-7 p.m., Bike & Gear Expo opens

Noon-5 p.m., Register for the Shimano Youth Series Kid Ride, Registration Tent

2 p.m., Mandatory Pro Racers Meeting, Stan’s NoTubes, Hassayampa Inn

2 p.m., 15 Proof Fun Ride

3-4 p.m., Pro Packet Pick-up: Hassayampa Inn

3:30 p.m., Visit Stan’s NoTubes tent for a free sealant refresh

4 p.m., 15 Proof participants arriving at Sierra Prieta at 4 p.m. re-routed down Thumb Butte

4-5 p.m., Pro Packet Pick-up continues: Epic Rides Registration Tent

5-7 p.m., Four Peaks Brewing Co. Beer Garden opens: Cortez and Goodwin streets, good

site for watching Fat Tire Crit

5:15 p.m., Pro Women Fat Tire Crit: Goodwin Street (20 minutes + three laps)

6:15 p.m., Pro Men Fat Tire Crit: Goodwin Street (20 minutes + three laps)

7 p.m., Four Peaks Criterium awards

8 p.m., Mandatory Stan’s NoTubes Amateur 30 & 50 Proof Riders Meeting