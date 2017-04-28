Whiskey Off-Road: Friday's Fat Tire Crit

Map of downtown Prescott for the Fat Tire Crit on Friday, April 28, which is the first race in the 2017 Whiskey Off-Road.

Map of downtown Prescott for the Fat Tire Crit on Friday, April 28, which is the first race in the 2017 Whiskey Off-Road.

By The Daily Courier

  • Originally Published: April 28, 2017 6:05 a.m.

    • Whiskey Off-Road Mountain Bike Race

    Event Schedule

    FRIDAY, APRIL 28

    Noon-9 p.m., Amateur Packet Pick-up, Whiskey Row

    Noon-7 p.m., Bike & Gear Expo opens

    Noon-5 p.m., Register for the Shimano Youth Series Kid Ride, Registration Tent

    2 p.m., Mandatory Pro Racers Meeting, Stan’s NoTubes, Hassayampa Inn

    2 p.m., 15 Proof Fun Ride

    3-4 p.m., Pro Packet Pick-up: Hassayampa Inn

    3:30 p.m., Visit Stan’s NoTubes tent for a free sealant refresh

    4 p.m., 15 Proof participants arriving at Sierra Prieta at 4 p.m. re-routed down Thumb Butte

    4-5 p.m., Pro Packet Pick-up continues: Epic Rides Registration Tent

    5-7 p.m., Four Peaks Brewing Co. Beer Garden opens: Cortez and Goodwin streets, good

    site for watching Fat Tire Crit

    5:15 p.m., Pro Women Fat Tire Crit: Goodwin Street (20 minutes + three laps)

    6:15 p.m., Pro Men Fat Tire Crit: Goodwin Street (20 minutes + three laps)

    7 p.m., Four Peaks Criterium awards

    8 p.m., Mandatory Stan’s NoTubes Amateur 30 & 50 Proof Riders Meeting

    More like this story




    MOST READ