Editorial: Teachers need support, not lower standards

Gov. Doug Ducey and our state legislature realize there is a teaching shortage and have decided to act. If someone has valuable life experience, they should be able to share that knowledge, they argue. They will no longer have to prove (by passing a proficiency test) that they know the material well enough to teach others.

The state has already done this in some fields of expertise: science, technology, engineering and math. SB1042 expands it to all other fields.

We feel that the governor and state are addressing the symptoms, not the problem. Talk to a teacher in a lower class neighborhood in Phoenix. We did.

She said that she knows four or five teachers at her school who are planning to quit after this school year ends. The primary reason is not the low pay, which she admitted is a problem, but the lack of support.

For example, to keep their teaching certificate they are required to attend classes and pass tests on a regular basis. She said she has to pay for those classes out of her pocket.

The biggest issue, she said, is the troubled students who disrupt class.

“Lack of parenting,” she said.

Teachers spend too much time trying to deal with children who are acting out, including kicking and hitting teachers. She told the story of one first grade boy who was being picked up by his mother after school, and proceeded to cuss her out, calling her a word we can’t print here, in front of other students, parents and teachers.

A first grader.

She said when she goes to the administration for help, a game of hot potato ensues. Everyone wants to pass the problem child off on someone else, and no one wants to address the problem, because in this case, the problem likely starts at home.

Could someone with 30 years of experience in business teach a business class, of course. But it’s the things they haven’t done before where they will need support, including developing a lesson plan and managing a classroom. One skill they will need is how to handle those problem students who disrupt the class and ruin it for everyone else.

Without the support of the administration, and ultimately the state, it won’t matter who is in front of those students. Arizona lawmakers can continue to lower standards and short-change public education until the people educating our children are little more than babysitters.

Or, they could go in a different direction. Set high standards for teachers, then give them the pay and support they need to succeed. Develop programs to help those problem children and their families.

We support the latter over a quick fix.

After all, how long will those working professionals remain in teaching without the support they need to thrive? It’s time to focus on the problem, not the symptoms.

