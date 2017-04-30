Obituary: Neal D. Clement

Neal D. Clement. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Neal D. Clement on April 8, 2017.



He leaves behind beloved wife Rosie; brother Glenn; sisters Marcia and Karen; daughters Anne, Susan and Jeanne; granddaughter Jessica and great-granddaughter Ariana.



He will be greatly missed. Neal was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin in 1929 and served in the U.S. Army as a young man. He went on to become a pastor for the Brillion United Methodist Church for several years and continued as a licensed minister into his sixties. He had a distinguished career at several hospitals as Director of Education as well as serving as a psychologist and education specialist for the Department of the Army.



In his later life he discovered his love for the land and spent his time growing vegetables and flowers as well as starting his own apiary. There will be graveside military honors at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Prescott on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

Information provided by survivors.