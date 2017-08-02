4 percent raise water rates

The Prescott Valley Town Council unanimously approved giving town staff the authority to go through the process of increasing town water rates at a Town Council meeting on Thursday, July 27. Proposed was a 4 percent increase to the town’s tiered rates structure for water, said Management Services Director William Kauppi.

The next step is a public hearing on Thursday, Sept. 28, as a two-month notice prior to increasing utility rates is required, Kauppi said, mentioning that it’s been a while since the rates were increased.

“Last time we increased the rates were in 2015,” he said. “Water rates haven’t been increased for over two years.”

Customers’ water bills are based on every thousand gallons of water read, according to a Water and Sewer Rate Study Report, which identified three usage blocks. Block one is for a five-eighths inch meter up to 8,000 gallons, block two is for between 9,000 and 20,000 gallons and block three is for more than 20,000 gallons of usage. Block one will go from $3.08 to $3.21 per month, block two will go from $3.69 to $3.85 per month and block three will go from $4.80 per month to $5.01 per month.

Most of the town’s residential customers are in the lowest tier and will see an increase of less than $1 on a monthly basis, Kauppi said, calling it a pretty minor increase overall when looking at the total bill and utility services as a whole. Further, Prescott Valley’s water rates are in the lower third of Yavapai County’s municipalities and will continue to be so, he said.

The council never likes to increase rates, but they must be revised in order for the town utility systems to remain viable, said Vice Mayor Lora Lee Nye.

“We have to do the right thing and make sure than when our citizens turn the faucets on, water comes out and that the other utilities function as they should,” Nye said. “That can only happen if everything is maintained to the highest peak.”