Big Bug News

Special

The Great Baked Potato is being held at Cordes Lakes Community Center from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5. You will be able to top your potato with sour cream, cheese, onions, and many other items.

Produce will be available on Aug. 16 and 24. Sign-up starts at 7 a.m. and the doors are CLOSED and LOCKED at 9 a.m.

Red Hats are planning a Cliff Castle Casino trip on Aug. 17. More information next week.

Breakfast at the Center is Aug. 19 with “build your own” breakfast. Items are individually priced and your total depends on what you chose.

NEW YOUTH PROGRAM is being organized in Cordes Lakes at the Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive. Dawn Zimmerman will be leading the group and if interested, leave your name and phone number on the answering machine at the Community Center -- 928-632-9769.

Weekly

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is held weekly on Fridays at 20049 E. Club Lane. Weigh-in is at 8:45 a.m., with meetings starting at 9 a.m.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Monday at 7 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the first and third Friday at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.

Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies, help is here.

Monthly

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds their outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at member’s homes and varies by month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the main location at 11975 South Highway 69.

American Legion meets on the third Friday of the month at 1 p.m. at Cordes Lakes Community Center. Call Caroline at 928-632-7819 for more information or to join. NOTE: There are NO MEETINGS during July and August.

Craft Day — The fourth Friday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Community Center. Various crafts will be used for decorations, household helps, etc.