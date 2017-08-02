Chasing after rocks during the Library Awards

The Library Awards on Sunday, July 30 was a conglomeration of many things.

The tables were anchored with painted rocks, the start of one of the most popular evenst of the summer. Rocks were then hidden and directions on how to find them were posted on Facebook.

Once found, the finder could either keep the rock or hide it and again and put the new location on Facebook. There are around 700 rocks out there, not only in the Cordes Lakes Area, but some have wandered off to other states and other countries!

Story time is always great fun for the little ones, who are encouraged to join in on a common phrase during the story. This keeps them focused on the story and allows for some wiggling and jiggling as they call out the phrase.

Mo, the Librarian, keeps track of birthdays, books read, etc., and the awards for all of these was done, along with the winners of the Wii Games and other summer activities at the library.