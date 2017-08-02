Cooking with Diane: Fresh Peach Crisp

This year we finally got peaches on our tree, so to keep the birds from eating them all I picked a bunch to make this delicious peach crisp. Hope you’ll try it.

Fresh Peach Crisp Topping

3/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup rolled oats

1/3 cup flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons cold butter cut into pieces

Make topping first to chill.

Put all topping ingredients in a bowl and blend butter into dry ingredients with your fingers until clumps are formed then refrigerate will making filling.

Filling

5 cups ripe but firm peaches pitted, cut into 1/2 inch slices

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice.

Put sugar, lemon juice, cornstarch, vanilla, salt in a bowl and whisk to combine. Add peaches and stir until coated.

Pour into an 8-by-8-inch baking dish in an even layer. Sprinkle topping evenly over peaches. Bake at 425 degrees for 25 minutes until brown and crisp.

Top with whipped cream or ice cream.