Cooking with Diane: Fresh Peach Crisp

This year we finally got peaches on our tree, so to keep the birds from eating them all I picked a bunch to make this delicious peach crisp. Hope you’ll try it.
Fresh Peach Crisp Topping
3/4 cup brown sugar
3/4 cup rolled oats
1/3 cup flour
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon salt
6 tablespoons cold butter cut into pieces
Make topping first to chill.
Put all topping ingredients in a bowl and blend butter into dry ingredients with your fingers until clumps are formed then refrigerate will making filling.
Filling
5 cups ripe but firm peaches pitted, cut into 1/2 inch slices
1/3 cup brown sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice.
Put sugar, lemon juice, cornstarch, vanilla, salt in a bowl and whisk to combine. Add peaches and stir until coated.
Pour into an 8-by-8-inch baking dish in an even layer. Sprinkle topping evenly over peaches. Bake at 425 degrees for 25 minutes until brown and crisp.
Top with whipped cream or ice cream.
