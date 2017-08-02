D-H council ready for interim manager interviews

The Dewey-Humboldt Town Council was ready to continue the process of hiring an interim town manager, with Councilmember Jack Hamilton stating he’d like to direct Town Manager Yvonne Kimball to schedule interviews with candidates as soon as possible at a Town Council Special Meeting on Friday, July 28.

The direction came after the council discussed the 20 applicants and then went into executive session. Hamilton said he was very impressed with the amount of qualified candidates that applied for the position, noting that before deciding on an interim manager, the council might want to see if it would consider hiring the final selection for a permanent position if that candidate ends up working out.

“If that’s the way the council wants to go, it makes a difference on who I would want to put forward,” Hamilton said. “I would like to see us hire somebody and try them as an interim for 30 to 60 days and if they don’t work out, either go to another list or hire an outside firm.”

Councilmember Doug Treadway also remarked how impressed he was with the number of qualified people that applied and said he didn’t have a problem with Hamilton’s idea. There’s probably a couple people who could hit the ground running and do a good job, fulfilling everyone’s expectations, Treadway said, adding he was open to what the consensus would be from the council as a whole.

The concern with going that route is that the advertisement was for an interim manager and changing that process, because the council found someone who could be long-term and choosing them for a permanent position confuses the process, said Vice Mayor Mark McBrady.

“When you advertise for one thing and then there’s people out there that wouldn’t go for interim, you’ve taken that out of the equation, which I don’t think is fair,” McBrady said. “If you find somebody that comes on and looks like they could be a good manager, all they would have to do is be a candidate for the permanent process. We advertise for a town manager and then that person who is the interim can apply for the permanent job and we’re not doing anything that anybody can say anything against. Follow the plan that we started with.”

Hamilton said he would prefer to hire the interim to see how they worked out, calling to attention the amount of money it would cost to advertise for a permanent manager.

As for narrowing down the candidates, McBrady said it wouldn’t be a bad idea to have each councilmember pick their favorite choice. Some of the councilmembers will pick the same choice and that will narrow it down and show that the candidate is strong, he said. Hamilton said that was his idea as well.

The council then went into executive session.