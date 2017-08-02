Dewey-Humboldt Museum closes

The Dewey-Humboldt Museum closed its doors for the final time on Saturday, July 29.

The Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society had to close the museum after the Old Bank Building, which has housed the museum since 2013, was sold recently and its lease expired at the end of this month, said Historical Society President David Nystrom. He noted in a previous email that the new owner is not interested in continuing a lease with the Historical Society.

The Historical Society always knew that it could happen, but based on previous communications with the building’s former owner, Gateway Baptist Church, it came as a surprise, Nystrom said.

“In June, they told us the building hadn’t been sold and they were going to pull it off the market and they were interested in a long-term lease with the historical society,” he said, commenting that the Historical Society formed a subcommittee to negotiate not only a long-term lease, but a lease with an option to buy. “It happened very sudden. We’re still kind of in shock.”

The closure follows a special election in March where the citizens of Dewey-Humboldt voted against the town buying the building, a result of a referendum put together by Dewey-Humboldt Councilmember Jack Hamilton and former councilmembers Nancy Wright and Dennis Repan after the Town Council adopted a resolution approving the purchase of the property.

The results of the referendum were disappointing as the council was clear that they thought buying the Old Bank Building was a good move, Nystrom said, also noting that the council always supported the historical society.

“We wish that the referendum would have been run a little bit better, that the Historical Society and our supporters would have had a chance to put comments in the election brochure that went out and also the fact that the address was incorrect in the official ballot as well as the call for comments,” he said. “There just seemed to be a lot of confusion and misinformation about that election. The town council, even with a split vote, they did vote to certify the results. We certainly respect that and had decided we needed to move on and do what we do.”

Anyone involved with the historical society, whether they’re museum curators, docents or volunteers, will say the museum was a labor of love, Nystrom said. He added that looking back it’s too bad it has to come to an end, but at the same time, the Historical Society is thrilled at what it was able to accomplish.

The closing of the museum is sad and disappointing, said Dewey-Humboldt Town Councilmember Victoria Wendt, voicing her wishes that there was something she could do to help the Historical Society. It’s a great loss to the community, Wendt said.

“I feel badly for the Historical Society and all their members,” she said, also bringing up how disappointed she was at past councilmembers. “It makes me so angry that we could not get that taken care of.”

The Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society has its general membership meeting next month on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the Agua Fria Church, 2880 S. Second St. Open to the public, it will be a message to the community that the museum was one venue in which the Historical Society accomplished its mission, which is to collect, exhibit and teach people about Dewey-Humboldt’s history, Nystrom said. The Agua Fria Festival will still happen later this year and the Historical Society will still do Pioneer Day and community outreach, he said.

At the same time, the Historical Society is interested in new locations, something that’s been considered since the building went up for sale, Nystrom said.

“There isn’t anything available right now on Main Street, so we’ll broaden our view of what’s possible,” he said. “One of the things we’ll be interested in is waiting longer term and instead of getting into another lease situation is find a more permanent home for both the museum and a place to carry out the rest of our mission.”