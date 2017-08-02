Don’t fear the first day of school

Going to school for the first time can be scary for some kids who have previously been at home all day with mom, dad, grandma or grandpa, said Prescott Valley resident and parent Angela Korelc. Korelc will send her youngest son, 4-year-old Anthony, to preschool for the first time this year.

“Change can sometimes be hard for some kids,” Korelc said, adding it’s good to encourage the change to happen as it’s good socialization. “It’s important for parents to encourage kids in their independence and explore.”

While he isn’t the first child she’s sent off to school, her oldest didn’t do preschool and just went into kindergarten, Korelc said. A lot of time has passed in the interim, which is the biggest difference, she said, remarking that her oldest son will be 20 years old soon. Further, she’s older and more mature, seeing things differently and the kids have different personalities and react differently to new experiences as well, Korelc said.

The excitement level hasn’t changed between then and now though, with Anthony really excited to start school be with other kids and learn new things, she said.

There’s always a few parents who come in before school begins a little nervous about dropping their kids off for the first time, said Bright Futures Preschool Coordinator Stephanie Rowe.

“It’s giving them off to somebody, to the school district. They’re only 3-5, so they’re young,” Rowe said, commenting she believes it happens in kindergarten too with children who didn’t go to preschool first. “They’re still nervous about that separation and how are they going to do when they go to lunch … all those things, the things we do every day in school.”

While Humboldt Unified School District’s first day of school is Monday, Aug. 7, Bright Futures Preschool’s first day is Tuesday, Aug. 15. To assuage fears parents might have about dropping their kids off for the first time, the teachers call the parents at the beginning of the year, Rowe said. Also, parents can bring their children in on Friday, Aug. 11, and walk through their classrooms, meet their teachers and feel comfortable, she said, noting it’s a chance for the parents to talk about the schedule, what the preschool does and how it works. It helps to know what it looks like and how it runs, she said.

Though kindergarten was half-day, her son was at school every day, Korelc said. Preschool, on the other hand, is different with the choice of doing part-time or full-time and when they’re only at school for a couple hours every day, it’s not that bad, she said. However, when they get into school and they’re there all day, if you don’t have any other kids, there’s all this new free time and alone time in the house, Korelc said.

Korelc said she’s going to do the same thing she did when her oldest went off to kindergarten and is thinking of ways to manage her time the best way possible, knowing Anthony has to be picked up from school at a certain time.

“It puts me on a tighter schedule whereas before I might take the entire day to accomplish two or three things, now I can do it and get it done, get as much done as possible now that I have that free time,” she said. “Maybe even do some things just for myself, maybe meet up with some girlfriends or do some important things that require more concentration.”