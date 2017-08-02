Letter: Sales taxes

Editor:

A number of misconceptions exist regarding Prescott’s Proposition 443. Stores and companies don’t pay sales taxes on items that are purchased for resale – that’s true. Ultimately, the consumer pays the sales tax.

But the owners of those businesses – and their employees – all pay sales taxes on everything else they buy. They’re supporting Prop. 443 as a way to address the PSPRS shortfall, which would increase Prescott’s sales tax.

The Prescott Valley bond issue for expansion of the police department facilities is being funded through development impact fees. There is no Prescott Valley property tax; PV property owners pay property tax only to Yavapai County. Virtually all Prescott Valley services are funded through the sales tax.

Mike Rothstein

Prescott Valley